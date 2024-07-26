COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surge Sixfold in July

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations surged nearly sixfold recently amid the nationwide spread of the virus.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Friday, hospitalizations increased from 148 in the second week of July to 861 in the first week of August, marking a five-point-eight fold rise over the past four weeks.The figure for the first week of August is comparable to levels seen in February when hospitalizations peaked at 875 before declining in the following months. The numbers began climbing again in late June.Among some 12-thousand-400 who were hospitalized, about eight thousand patients, or 65-point-two percent, were people aged 65 and older, followed by people aged 59 to 64, who took an 18 percent share.In response, health authorities are increasing the supply of COVID-19 treatments and closely monitoring the supply and demand of self-test kits, while urging the public to maintain good hand hygiene and adhere to other preventive measures.