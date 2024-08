Photo : YONHAP News

Businesses that suffered damage from TMON and WeMakePrice's payment delays can apply for liquidity assistance starting Friday.During a visit to the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund to oversee the application process, Financial Services Commission(FSC) Chairman Kim Byoung-hwan called for a swift implementation of the liquidity support program.The program, worth at least 300 billion won, or around 219 million U.S. dollars, is being provided by the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund and the Industrial Bank of Korea.Eligible businesses can receive up to three billion won in low-interest loans with low guarantee fees.In addition to the liquidity support, the government plans to introduce a comprehensive package of measures aimed at improving the nation's e-commerce system to prevent similar payment delays in the future.