UN Approves Treaty Targeting Cybercrime, Incl. Child Sexual Abuse Image Distribution

Photo : YONHAP News

United Nations member states have approved a treaty targeting cybercrime, including distribution of child sexual abuse images.According to AFP, the UN Convention Against Cybercrime was approved by consensus on Thursday, following three years of negotiation.The treaty aims to more efficiently and effectively prevent and combat cybercrime, including offenses such as child sexual abuse imagery and money laundering. It will be submitted to the General Assembly for formal adoption and will take effect once ratified by 40 member states.Under the treaty, a member state can request authorities in another country to provide any electronic evidence linked to a crime under investigation within its jurisdiction, as long as the crime is punishable by at least four years of imprisonment. Data can also be requested from internet service providers.However, opponents of the treaty, including human rights activists and major tech companies, have denounced the treaty as too broad in scope, warning that it could become a worldwide "surveillance" tool used for repression.