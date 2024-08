Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean women’s table tennis team was defeated by China in the semifinals of the team event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. The three-member team will now face Germany in the bronze medal match on Saturday.Shin Yu-bin, Jeon Ji-hee and Lee Eun-hye of South Korea lost three-zero to China's Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and Wang Manyu, following one doubles and two singles matches at South Paris Arena 4.This latest defeat marks the 14th time South Korea has lost to China in Olympic table tennis, coming a day after the men’s team was eliminated in the quarterfinals by their Chinese rivals.The women’s team will compete for the bronze medal against Germany at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Korea time. Germany lost three-one to Japan in the semifinals.At the Tokyo Games in 2021, Germany defeated South Korea three-two in the quarterfinals of the women’s team event. South Korea previously won the bronze medal in this event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.