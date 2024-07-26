JCS: N. Korea Yet to Deploy New 250 TELs to Frontlines

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean military has assessed that North Korea has not yet deployed the newly manufactured 250 Transporter Erector Launchers(TELs) for ballistic missiles to the frontlines.An official from Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Friday that the production of missiles to be loaded onto the TELs is also expected to require a significant amount of time.However, the official said that there is no evidence suggesting that the TELs could be replicas that North Korea frequently displays when showcasing its new weapons systems.Earlier this week, the North's state media reported that a ceremony was held to mark the transfer of the 250 TELs for new tactical ballistic missiles from the regime's munitions factory to units near the inter-Korean border.The North's claimed production of 250 new TELs is significantly greater than previous estimates by South Korea and the United States, which suggested that the regime possessed between 100 and 250 TELs.