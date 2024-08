Photo : YONHAP News

The National Police Agency has conducted a demonstration of an outdoor robot utilizing autonomous mobility technology for various services, including delivery, patrol, and cleaning.The trial took place at a crosswalk in Uiwang, Gyeonggi province, on Friday. It was conducted in cooperation with the city government, the Korea Road Traffic Authority, and Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB.The demonstration was aimed at verifying the robot's ability to safely cross the road using real-time traffic signal information.The project comes after last year's revisions to the Road Traffic Act and the enforcement of the Intelligent Robots Development and Distribution Promotion Act, which now allows the operation of such robots following safety certification and insurance requirements.