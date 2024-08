Photo : YONHAP News

Amid recent electric vehicle(EV) fires in the country, Seoul City announced on Friday that it will implement a new measure preventing EVs with a charge exceeding 90 percent from entering underground parking lots at apartment complexes.The decision comes in response to concerns that excessive charging is a major cause of EV battery fires.Seoul City recommends a revision to apartment management regulation guidelines, which would prohibit EVs with more than a 90 percent charge from accessing underground parking at apartment complexes by the end of next month.EV owners can manually set their charging limits to ensure their vehicles do not exceed a 90 percent charge.Seoul City is also looking into revising building regulations to require that EV charging stations be installed only in above-ground parking lots at newly built facilities or apartment complexes.