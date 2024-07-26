Montenegro's Top Court Defers Extradition of Terraform Labs Co-Founder Kwon to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The extradition of disgraced Terraform Labs co-founder Kwon Do-hyung, also known as Do Kwon, from Montenegro to South Korea, in connection with a massive cryptocurrency crash, has once again been temporarily deferred.The Supreme Court of Montenegro announced the deferment on Thursday until it decides on the legitimacy of the extradition request made by the prosecution. The court is expected to make its decision by early next week.Last Thursday, an appeals court upheld a lower court's ruling to hand Kwon over to South Korea, rejecting a request for his extradition to the United States.The Supreme Court had previously nullified Kwon's extradition to South Korea following a similar objection from the prosecution, remanding the case to a lower court.Kwon, a South Korean national, faces fraud and other charges related to the crash of the firm's TerraUSD and Luna coins in 2022, which resulted in investor losses exceeding 40 billion U.S. dollars.The disgraced businessman was arrested in Montenegro last March after being caught traveling with a fake passport.