Photo : YONHAP News

Troubled e-commerce platforms TMON and WeMakePrice are scheduled to submit their self-rescue plans to the court on August 12.According to legal sources on Friday, the two companies are expected to submit to the Seoul Rehabilitation Court next Monday their self-rescue plans, which will include strategies for new investment, mergers and acquisitions, and restructuring.The companies were initially set to submit the self-rescue plan this week, but were delayed due to difficulties in finding potential buyers and investors.Meanwhile, the prosecution has summoned officials from both companies on Friday as part of the ongoing investigation into significant delays in payment settlements.The prosecution is reportedly inquiring about when the officials first became aware of the payment delays and whether they were informed about the companies' cash flow issues.