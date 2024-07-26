Chinese Amb. Says Beijing Willing to Provide Food Relief Support to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

China’s Ambassador to North Korea Wang Yajun says his country is willing to provide aid following massive floods in the North.According to the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang on Friday, Wang visited a flood-stricken area in Sinuiju, North Pyongan Province on Thursday with embassy personnel.Noting that the latest floods have caused severe damage in North Pyongan Province and Chagang Province, Wang said that China, as the North’s traditional and friendly neighbor, is willing to provide the necessary support and assistance for the North’s disaster relief and reconstruction efforts.The ambassador said after the floods occurred, Liaoning Province and North Pyongan Province maintained close communication and cooperation which in turn played a key role in effectively implementing flood response measures.Due to heavy downpours that pounded the Amnok River area late last month, North Pyongan and Chagang provinces suffered serious flooding damage.Despite the international community’s offer to provide humanitarian support, the reclusive state has repeatedly expressed intent to first recover on its own.