Photo : YONHAP News

Reigning Olympic bronze medalist in men's modern pentathlon, Jun Woong-tae, and fellow South Korean Seo Chang-wan both advanced to the final round at the Paris Olympics.The 29-year-old Jun ranked second in Group B of semifinals at Château de Versailles on Saturday, earning a total score of one-thousand-515 points. The 27-year-old Seo ranked fifth with one-thousand-503 points, reaching the Olympic finals for the first time.Egypt's Ahmed Elgendy, the silver medalist at the previous Tokyo Games, ranked atop Group A to advance to the final stage.Modern pentathlon is a sporting event comprised of fencing, swimming in the 200-meter freestyle, riding show jumping, and laser run combining running and laser pistol shooting.Jun and Seo will compete against 16 other contenders in the finals scheduled to begin at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Korea time.