Ministry Checks Up on Middle East Security, Protection of S. Koreans in Region

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign ministry convened a joint meeting with overseas diplomatic missions to check up on the security situation in the Middle East and to ensure protection of South Korean nationals in the region.The meeting, presided by Second Vice Foreign Minister Kang In-sun, on Friday was attended by Public Diplomacy Ambassador Hong Seok-in, chief delegate for consular affairs, and mission chiefs in Israel, Lebanon, Iran and Palestine.The vice minister reiterated Seoul's strong recommendation for South Koreans staying in Lebanon, Israel, Iran, and other countries where a Level Three travel alert, advising evacuation, has been issued to promptly return home.She urged the ministry and the overseas missions to closely monitor developments and to exert full efforts to ensure protection of South Koreans in the affected regions.Earlier, the ministry issued a Level Four travel ban for border regions in northern Israel and southern Lebanon, on top of an existing ban for the Gaza Strip, and a special travel advisory urging travel cancellation, postponement or evacuation for Iran.