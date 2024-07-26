Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Tropical Night Reported in Seoul for 20th Straight Day amid Heat Wave

Written: 2024-08-10 12:53:03Updated: 2024-08-10 16:32:07

Tropical Night Reported in Seoul for 20th Straight Day amid Heat Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Scorching heat wave continues due to stagnant high-pressure air masses above the Korean Peninsula. Tropical nights have been reported in many parts of the nation as the weather agency forecasts daytime sensory temperatures to hit around 35 degrees Celsius over the weekend. 
Kim Bum-soo has more. 

Report: As the scorching heat continues to blanket the country, a tropical night has been reported in Seoul for the 20th consecutive night. 

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Saturday, nighttime lows in the capital reached 26-point-four degrees Celsius overnight.

Tropical nights, in which the minimum temperature stays above 25 degrees Celsius from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next day, were also recorded for the 16th straight day in the southeastern port city of Busan, and 26th day on the southern resort island of Jeju.

The weather agency forecasts feels-like temperatures to reach 35 degrees over the weekend, as Korea remains trapped in a heat dome of the hot and humid North Pacific and the sizzling and dry Tibetan Highs overlapping above the Korean Peninsula.

Under cloudy skies, sudden showers are expected in many parts of the nation due to the damp air, briefly reducing temperatures, but steamy weather will soon come back with more humidity. 

As the intense heat wave is expected to continue throughout next week, the weather agency warned against heat-related illnesses, advising the public to remain hydrated and refrain from outdoor activities between 2 and 5 p.m.
Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >