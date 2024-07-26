N. Korean Leader Refuses to Accept Int'l Humanitarian Aid despite Flood Damage

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has pledged to take care of those who suffered from the recent floods in the regime, without receiving any help from the international community.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, Kim made the remarks while visiting a temporary shelter for displaced residents in North Pyongan Province earlier this week.The North Korean leader said the provision of childcare and education will not stop for children and students in the affected regions. He then promised to relocate the vulnerable group, including children, students, seniors, and mothers with small children, to Pyongyang.While expressing gratitude over the humanitarian assistance offered by numerous countries and international agencies, Kim said North Korea will work towards recovery using its own strength and efforts.Earlier, UNICEF, Russia, China, as well as South Korea, have offered to send relief supplies to the flood-stricken North.This was the second time that the North Korean leader visited the site of flood damage following his first visit early last week.