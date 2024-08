Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold their sixth round of talks on Monday to renew their defense cost-sharing agreement for stationing U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.According to the U.S. State Department on Friday, the upcoming negotiation will take place in Washington D.C. from Monday through Wednesday.The meeting follows past five rounds that were held in late April, late May, mid-June, late June, and mid-July.Following the fourth round of talks in late June, an official from Seoul's foreign ministry said more intensive and in-depth discussions were held on key issues of interest from the two sides.The current Special Measures Agreement(SMA) outlining Seoul's contribution of one-point-18 trillion won, or around 864 million U.S. dollars, as well as the annual defense cost increase, is set to expire at the end of 2025.