PPP Chief Reportedly Opposes Reinstatement of Fmr. Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo

Photo : YONHAP News

The leader of ruling People Power Party(PPP), Han Dong-hoon, reportedly opposes the reinstatement of former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, a close aide to former President Moon Jae-in, in the upcoming presidential pardons.A key ruling party official told Yonhap News on Saturday that Han has raised concern that many South Korean people will not agree with reinstating the liberal politician who has yet to express remorse for his offense of destroying democracy.Han's opposition is in apparent response to the fact that the former governor has yet to acknowledge his offense even after his conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court.On Friday, the justice ministry's pardon review committee finalized candidacy for pardons and reinstatements, including Kim's reinstatement, to be reviewed by the Cabinet on Tuesday, before being approved by the president ahead of Liberation Day on Thursday.Upon news of Han's opposition, an official at the presidential office told Yonhap News that pardons and reinstatements are a part of the president's inherent authority, adding that no final decision has been made.Kim had been serving a two-year sentence for conspiring to manipulate online opinions in favor of former President Moon ahead of the 2017 presidential election, before being pardoned without reinstatement in 2022.