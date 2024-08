Photo : YONHAP News

Over nine-thousand people, who have yet to receive a refund from online platforms TMON and WeMakePrice amid a liquidity crisis, have filed for collective mediation.According to the Korea Consumer Agency on Saturday, there have been nine-thousand-28 applicants seeking mediation for pending refunds in travel, lodging, and air fare transactions as of Friday.The consumers can seek mediation against the two platforms, as well as travel package sellers.While payment gateways(PGs) and credit card companies are providing the refunds for general product purchases, they have deferred refunds for travel-related transactions amid a dispute with travel agencies over who should offer the refunds.Despite the mediation plan having no force, should the platforms or travel agencies accept the proposed plan, damage relief could pick up the pace, while the direction of resolving the matter could be put forth.