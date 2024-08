Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea grabbed a bronze medal in the women’s team table tennis match for the first time in 16 years at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.South Korea’s Shin Yu-bin, Jeon Ji-hee and Lee Eun-hye beat Germany’s Wan Yuan, Shan Xiaona and Annett Kaufmann 3-0 following one doubles and two singles matches at South Paris Arena 4.South Korea had previously won the bronze medal in this event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.With Saturday’s feat, Shin secured her second bronze medal in Paris.