Photo : YONHAP News July 24, 2024

North Korea is again sending what appear to be trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) announced on Saturday evening that the balloons are likely to fly toward the northern part of Gyeonggi Province depending on the changes in the direction of the wind.The JCS warned the public to be aware of falling loads of objects and upon discovery of such balloons, to not touch them and to report them to a nearby military unit or police station.The last time the North sent trash-carrying balloons toward the South was on July 24 with some of those balloons landing in the grounds of the presidential office in Seoul’s Yongsan District.Those balloons had contained mostly scraps of paper and plastic bags, but no hazardous materials.Saturday marked the eleventh time this year for the North to send such balloons.