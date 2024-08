Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Da-bin won a bronze medal in the women's heaviest weight class in taekwondo at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.Lee defeated Lorena Brandl of Germany 2-1 in the bronze medal bout in the women's 67-kilogram excess event at the Grand Palais in Paris.Lee, who grabbed a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2011, won an Olympic medal for the second consecutive time.Lee's bronze was the third taekwondo medal for South Korea in Paris, as Park Tae-joon and Kim Yu-jin captured gold each in the men's 58-kilogram event and women's 57-kilogram event last week.