Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, a day before the closing, with the total medal count reaching 30 for the first time in 12 years.Shin Yu-bin, Jeon Ji-hee and Lee Eun-hye grabbed a bronze medal in the women's team table tennis for the first time in 16 years.Lee Da-bin also won bronze in the women's 67-kilogram excess event at the Grand Palais after beating Lorena Brandl of Germany 2-1.High jumper medal hopeful Woo Sang-hyeok finished in seventh place and missed the podium.In the modern pentathlon, Jun Woong-tae, the 2021 men's bronze medalist, finished sixth with one-thousand-526 points.As of Saturday, South Korea won 13 gold, eight silver and nine bronze for a total of 30 medals, reaching 30 for the first time in 12 years since the 2012 London Olympics, when it captured 31 medals.