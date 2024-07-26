Police to Crack Down on Gang Violence, Crimes by Foreign Nationals

Photo : YONHAP News

Police will crack down on gang violence and crimes by foreign nationals in South Korea Monday.The Korean National Policy Agency said on Sunday that it will launch intensive crackdowns on gang violence that have a significant impact on public security, and crimes committed by foreigners in the country. The crackdown will run through October.According to the agency's statistics, one-thousand-723 people were apprehended for committing gang violence crimes during a crackdown between March and July, with 218 of them arrested.The police said that they confiscated over eight billion won before indictments after tracking the criminal proceeds.With criminals in their 20s and 30s increasingly involved in new forms of criminal activity, the police want to carry out their crackdown throughout the second half of the year.The police also plan to crack down on major crimes, financial crimes and drug-related crimes committed by foreign nationals in the country.