Photo : YONHAP News

The continued heat wave is leading to a surge in the number of patients with heat-related illnesses and the deaths of livestock.According to the Interior Ministry on Sunday, the number of patients with heat-related illnesses from May 20 to last Friday reached two-thousand-141, 19 more than last year's figure.During the period, 20 people died from illness caused by extreme heat.The heat wave also killed 562-thousand livestock this year, including 526-thousand poultry and some 36-thousand pigs.Additionally, about 500-thousand fish were reported to have died in 55 fish farms nationwide.