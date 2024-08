Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military estimates North Korea floated around 240 trash-carrying balloons across the border from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it identified about 240 balloons launched by the North and about ten of them landed in northern Gyeonggi Province in the South, adding there were no balloons in the air as of 10 a.m. Sunday.Very few balloons landed in the South, as North Korea appears to have launched them despite winds blowing in the northern direction.The JCS said the balloons that were found mostly carried scraps of paper and plastic but no harmful materials.It marks North Korea's eleventh launch of trash-filled balloons this year. The last time the North sent trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea was on July 24, with some of those balloons landing in the grounds of the presidential office in Seoul's Yongsan District.