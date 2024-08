Photo : YONHAP News

The combined share of semiconductors and automobiles in the country's exports hit a record high in the second quarter.According to data by the Korea International Trade Association on Sunday, the nation's top two export items, semiconductors and automobiles, accounted for 23-point-five percent and 12-point-one percent each of the total exports in the April-June period.The combined percentage came to 35-point-six percent to mark the highest quarterly figure.The combined figure surpassed 30 percent for the first time in the second quarter of 2017 to post 31-point-one percent, exceeding the 30 percent mark for a total of eight times.The combined exports of the two items also reached a record quarterly high at 54-point-three billion dollars in the second quarter.