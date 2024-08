Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Park Hye-jeong won the silver medal in the women's over-81 kilogram weightlifting event at the Paris Olympics.In the competition held on Sunday at South Paris Arena 6, the 21-year-old Park lifted 131 kilograms in the snatch and 168 kilograms in the clean and jerk for a combined total of 299 kilograms, breaking the Korean national record of 296 kilograms which she had held.Li Wenwen of China grabbed the gold medal while Emily Campbell of Britain secured the bronze medal.Park’s silver medal is the first Olympic medal for South Korea to win in weightlifting in eight years.