Photo : YONHAP News

Seong Seung-min won a bronze medal in the women's modern pentathlon finals at the Paris Olympics, becoming the first Asian female athlete to ever secure an Olympic medal in the event.Seong grabbed the bronze at the finals held at the Château de Versailles on Sunday with a combined score of one-thousand-441 points.Michelle Gulyas of Hungary won the gold medal and Elodie Clouvel of France the silver medal.Seong’s medal is the first for South Korea to grab in women’s modern pentathlon and comes after Jun Woong-tae had grabbed South Korea’s first ever Olympic medal in men's modern pentathlon in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.Seong also became the first Asian woman to grab a modern pentathlon medal after the women's event was first held at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.