Paris Olympics Ends with Grand Closing Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

The 2024 Paris Olympics came to a close on Sunday after a 17-day run.The global sports festival wrapped up Sunday night with a grand and theatrical closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris.Approximately ten-thousand-500 athletes from over 200 countries competed for 329 medals in 32 sports at the Paris Olympics, which kicked off on July 26.South Korea finished eighth in the total medal count, winning 13 gold, nine silver and ten bronze for a total of 32 medals, one shy of the country’s record of 33 medals, set at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.This is the first time in 12 years that South Korean athletes have won more than 30 medals in a single Olympics.The initial target for gold medals was set at five, but South Korea captured 13 in Paris, tying its record for most golds in a Summer Games, a feat previously achieved at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics.The United States led the medal count with 126, followed by China with 91, Great Britain with 65, and France with 64.The next summer Olympics will take place in Los Angeles in 2028.