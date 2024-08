Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated vice justice minister Shim Woo-jung as the new prosecutor general.Presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk announced Yoon’s nominee on Sunday during a press briefing at the top office.Chung said that Shim has good knowledge of criminal procedures and the prosecution system, as well as a firm commitment to establishing the rule of law. He added that Shim is considered a suitable figure to lead the prosecution stably, ensuring its primary role in upholding the Constitution and protecting the people.Shim will replace Prosecutor General Lee One-seok, whose two-year term ends next month.Shim, who joined the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office as a prosecutor in 2000, served in senior positions in the Seoul prosecutors' office, the justice ministry, and the Supreme Prosecutors Office.