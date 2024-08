Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreigners visiting South Korea for studies or language programs surpassed 200-thousand for the first time in the first half of the year.According to data from the Korea Tourism Organization on Monday, 204-thousand foreigners visited South Korea for studies and training programs during the first six months of the year, jumping 50-point-five percent from a year earlier.It marks the first time that the half-year figure exceeded 200-thousand.The figure grew to 191-thousand in the second half of 2019, right before the outbreak of COVID-19, and then dropped to 30-thousand by the second half of 2020.It recovered to 97-thousand in the second half of 2022 and climbed to 178-thousand in the second half of last year.The rise comes amid the global popularity of K-Pop and other Korean content boosting foreigners’ interest in the Korean language and studies in South Korea.