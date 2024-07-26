DP Demands Yoon Withdraw Appointment of New Independence Hall Head

Photo : YONHAP News (Kim Hyung-seok, the newly appointed director of the Independence Hall of Korea)

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Park Chan-dae has called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to immediately withdraw his controversial appointment of the new director of the Independence Hall of Korea and offer a public apology.Park made the demand on Monday during the party’s Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly, warning that if the president fails to comply, the party will take special measures to correct the history of Korea and protect the spirit of the Constitution.Kim Hyung-seok, the newly appointed director of the Independence Hall of Korea, is facing increasing criticism for remarks that are seen as distorting history and glorifying Tokyo's imperial past.The DP has said it plans to boycott the Liberation Day ceremony on Thursday unless Yoon withdraws the appointment.The DP floor leader said that Kim is unfit to lead the Independence Hall of Korea, citing his past remarks that Japan's colonial rule was helpful for Korea. Kim also previously said that August 15, 1945 isn't the nation's true Liberation Day, but August 15, 1948 is as that's when the country regained its sovereignty by establishing the government.