Culture Ministry Launches Probe into Badminton Association after Olympic Champion An's Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

The culture ministry has launched an investigation into the Badminton Korea Association(BKA) following critical remarks made by Olympic gold medalist An Se-young.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced the launch of the investigation on Monday, stating that it will look into An’s claims that the association mishandled her knee injury, favored double players over single players, and forced participation in competitions.The ministry said it will also investigate system-related issues within the BKA and its use of state subsidies. As of 2024, the ministry’s subsidy for BKA amounts to seven-point-12 billion won, or about five-point-two million dollars.The ministry said it will also look into the fairness of the national team selection process and efficiency of the association’s support for training and competitions.The ministry said it plans to conduct a comprehensive investigation by interviewing association officials and national team members, performing on-site inspections, and consulting professionals, with the aim of releasing its findings next month.