S. Korea, US to Conduct Ulchi Freedom Shield Exercise This Month

Written: 2024-08-12 11:34:40Updated: 2024-08-12 14:31:41

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will conduct their regular combined military exercise later this month to enhance the joint defense posture against North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats.

According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Monday, the Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS) training will be held from August 19 through 29, focusing on responses to the North’s weapons of mass destruction and utilizing various assets to strengthen the allies’ joint defense readiness and response capabilities.

The JCS said that the planned UFS will drill scenarios reflecting threats from land, sea, and air, as well as the North's nuclear threats, GPS jamming, and cyberattacks. 

The JCS said that the allies will strengthen interoperability and demonstrate joint operational capabilities through expanded joint field training and live-fire exercises across all domains of the land, sea, and air.

United Nations Command member states will also take part in the exercises, with the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission monitoring their participation.
