Photo : YONHAP News

A record heat wave is expected to continue through this week, with Seoul experiencing its 22nd consecutive tropical night overnight.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), this marks the third-longest period of tropical nights in Seoul since the agency began compiling related data in 1907.Tropical nights were also reported in Incheon for the 20th day and in the southeastern port city of Busan for the 18th day.Sensory temperatures are expected to climb to around 35 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country on Monday, with daytime highs ranging from 30 to 35 degrees. The KMA projects daytime highs of 30 to 34 degrees through August 22.Due to atmospheric instability, sudden showers of up to 40 millimeters are expected Monday in the capital region, eastern Gangwon, central North Chungcheong, southeastern North Gyeongsang, and southwestern Jeolla provinces, as well as the southernmost Jeju Island.