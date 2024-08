Photo : YONHAP News

Troubled shopping platforms TMON and WeMakePrice have submitted a self-rescue plan to a Seoul court amid their liquidity crisis.The plan, submitted to the Seoul Bankruptcy Court on Monday, reportedly outlines attracting new investments, seeking a merger and acquisition, and restructuring.Following an approval of an autonomous restructuring support(ARS) program earlier this month, a related closed-door consultation will be held Tuesday afternoon among debtors, creditors, government ministries and related agencies.Late last month, TMON and WeMakePrice applied for corporate rehabilitation and the ARS program, citing limitations in overcoming their worsening cash flow.After issuing a comprehensive order to freeze the two platforms' assets and receivables and approving the ARS program, the court deferred the start of the recovery process until September 2.