Groups to Boycott Gov't Ceremony on Liberation Day in Protest of Independence Hall Chief Appointment

Photo : YONHAP News

Groups representing the nation's independence fighters and their descendents have declared to boycott a state ceremony marking Liberation Day on Thursday, in protest of the appointment of the new head of the Independence Hall of Korea.An alliance of 25 civic groups that commemorate the independence movement plan to hold their own Liberation Day ceremony at Seoul's Hyochang Park, together with the Center for Historical Truth and Justice.Calling for the resignation of Independence Hall of Korea President Kim Hyoung-suk amid controversy over his past remarks criticized for being "New Right" and pro-Japanese, the alliance said it will stage a rally in front of the Independence Hall on Wednesday, demanding that Kim step down.Another group, the Heritage of Korean Independence, issued a press release to announce a Liberation Day ceremony it plans to host, along with dozens of other groups in an alliance, at the Kim Koo Museum and Library inside Hyochang Park starting 10 a.m.The alliance also intends to deliver a written question to Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, demanding the government's verification on an unwavering position that Japan's colonial rule in the early 20th century was unlawful and invalid.Speaking to Yonhap News, Kim refuted claims that he had denied the 1945 liberation from Japan's colonial rule, while expressing an intent to stay on the job through his term set to end in August 2027.