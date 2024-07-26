Menu Content

Yoon Names New Defense Minister, Director of National Security

Written: 2024-08-12 14:38:36Updated: 2024-08-12 15:14:41

Yoon Names New Defense Minister, Director of National Security

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated the head of the Presidential Security Service(PSS) as the new defense minister while naming current defense minister Shin Won-sik as the new director of national security.

At a press briefing on Monday, Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk announced that PSS Chief Kim Yong-hyun had been tapped for the role, saying that he is an expert in defense and security who had been well trusted while holding various posts within the military.

Chung said the nominee is considered the right person to head the military, as he has a good understanding of the commander-in-chief's intentions, having served as the administration's first head of presidential security.

Meanwhile, defense minister Shin will replace Chang Ho-jin as the new director of national security at the presidential office, while Chang will take a new post of special presidential advisor on diplomacy and national security.

The president also picked former Constitutional Court justice Ahn Chang-ho to chair the National Human Rights Commission of Korea.
