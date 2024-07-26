PPP Slams Opposition Parties for Boycotting Liberation Day Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News (Kim Hyung-seok, the newly appointed director of the Independence Hall of Korea)

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) slammed the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and minor parties for declaring to boycott the state ceremony marking Liberation Day on Thursday in protest of the appointment of the new head of the Independence Hall of Korea.In a statement on Sunday, PPP chief spokesperson Han Ze-ea said that August 15, which commemorates Korea's liberation from Japan's colonial rule in 1945, is a day of remembrance for all Koreans, stressing that attendance at the state event is not optional, nor should there be any preconditions.The spokesperson said there should not be any political strife or division on the day meant to honor the nation's independence and uphold the spirit of national unity, calling on the DP to fulfill its historical duty to ensure that the ceremony remains a venue for integration and harmony.The Reform Party is the only opposition party expected to take part in Thursday's ceremony, with party chief Her Eu-na set to attend in respect for the event's significance.Meanwhile, groups representing the nation's independence fighters have announced their boycott of the ceremony, calling for the resignation of Independence Hall President Kim Hyoung-suk amid controversy over his past remarks, which have been criticized for being "New Right" and pro-Japanese.