Photo : YONHAP News

A meteor shower is expected Monday night, with up to 100 meteors per hour visible from 11:30 p.m. to dawn on Tuesday.According to the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute(KASI), the Perseid meteor shower, one of the three major meteor showers, will take place tonight.With the moon setting at 11 p.m., it is expected to be a good opportunity to observe the meteor shower, as it will not be affected by the moonlight.The best place to observe the meteor shower is in a wide open, dark place away from the city lights and other sources of light pollution, with no mountains or tall buildings nearby.The Gwacheon National Science Museum will live-stream the meteor showing online through its YouTube channel.