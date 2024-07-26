4-Legged Anti-Terror Operational Robot Dispatched on Trial Run

Photo : YONHAP News

A four-legged anti-terror operational robot has been dispatched to the South Korean Army for a trial run.According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) on Monday, the development of the multi-legged walking robot, involving the Hyundai Rotem Company and Rainbow Robotics, was completed on August 5.As part of a rapid pilot project aimed at developing a weapons system using new technologies within two years, the military will test the robot's performance and suitability for military use over the next six months.According to the state agency, the robot is capable of traveling at a speed of at least four kilometers per hour and climbing vertical obstacles, including stairs up to 20 centimeters high. Its cameras can also conduct surveillance and reconnaissance tasks.The military reportedly intends to use the robot to assess threats on-site during a terror attack, as well as to suppress the enemy with various equipment, including remotely fired pistols.