Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vetoed the so-called "Four Broadcasting Bills," bringing the total number of bills he has vetoed to 19.The Presidential Office announced on Monday that Yoon had approved the request for reconsideration of the contentious bills, adding that the opposition parties continue to push forward three bills that were already scrapped during the previous 21st National Assembly.The office also criticized the fourth bill, which was unilaterally passed by the opposition without a proper deliberation process, as particularly damaging to the public interest.The Presidential Office called on the National Assembly to cooperate in forming a social consensus to ensure that broadcasting is conducted fairly and objectively.The four broadcasting bills are aimed at significantly increasing the number of board members at KBS, MBC and EBS, while granting journalism and broadcasting societies the right to recommend board members.