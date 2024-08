Photo : YONHAP News

The Independence Hall of Korea will not hold its own ceremony this year to commemorate Korea's liberation from Japan's colonial rule on Liberation Day.According to an official at the Independence Hall on Monday, the decision was made not to hold the annual event, which had been held with the central and municipal governments in some years, after its new president decided to attend an interior ministry ceremony.It will be the first time for the Independence Hall to not hold its own event since its opening on August 15, 1987.However, cultural events, such as an air show featuring the Air Force's "Black Eagles" aerobatic team, and performances of traditional percussion, popera, jazz and K-pop, will be held as planned.Visitors can also take part in various hands-on experience programs, such as boarding a C-47 transport aircraft and exploring exhibits about the independence movement and liberation.