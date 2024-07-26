Japan on Alert Due to Typhoon Maria

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan is on high alert as a typhoon is set to pass through its northeastern regions just four days after an earthquake with a magnitude of seven-point-one hit Miyazaki Prefecture on the western island of Kyushu.Japan’s Kyodo News and NHK quoted the Japan Meteorological Agency(JMA) as saying that Typhoon Maria landed near Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture in the Tohoku Region of Honshu, the largest island of Japan, at around 8:30 a.m. Monday.Japan’s Mainichi Shimbun noted that Monday marked the third time for a typhoon to land in the Tohoku Region’s Pacific coast since related statistic began to be compiled in 1951.As of 7 a.m., Maria, which is the fifth typhoon of the year, had a central pressure of 985 hectopascals and a maximum wind speed of 25 meters per second.Japan’s weather agency forecast that Maria will move northwestward from Iwate Prefecture to Akita Prefecture and cross the northern parts of Honshu.Due to the typhoon, some of Iwate’s mountainous areas were pounded with more than 360 millimeters of rain per hour in just one day through 8:20 a.m. Monday.The JMA predicted that the Tohoku Region will see between 200 and 250 millimeters of more rain for 24 hours through Tuesday morning.