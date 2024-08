Photo : YONHAP News

Delivery companies nationwide will not deliver parcels for two days starting on Wednesday.August 14 has been designated as 'No Parcel Day' and with the following day being Liberation Day, delivery workers will be given two days off.However, companies that use their own delivery networks like Coupang, SSG.com, Market Kurly, GS25 and CU convenience stores will run normal operations.The delivery industry and the Ministry of Employment and Labor jointly declared August 14 as 'No Parcel Day' in 2020, to ensure proper rest for delivery workers.While the joint declaration is voluntary and not legally binding, major delivery companies have followed suit with 'No Parcel Day' every year.