Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was recently seen visiting a flood-stricken area with a high-end luxury SUV.In a photo released by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, Kim was seen visiting the flood-stricken site in Uiju County, North Pyongan Province, where a black Maybach SUV was also seen loaded onto his private train.The vehicle is believed to be the latest Mercedes Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC'model, which starts at 279 million won, or over 203-thousand U.S. dollars, in South Korea.The license plate reads "7 27 1953", referring to July 27, 1953, or the Korean War Armistice Day, which the North calls its "Victory Day," claiming its victory over the United States during the Korean War.Since 2006, luxury goods have been banned from being brought into North Korea under United National Security Council resolutions, with luxury vehicles being banned in 2017.