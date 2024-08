Photo : YONHAP News

Independence Hall President Kim Hyoung-suk has denied claims by groups representing the nation's independence fighters and the opposition that he is "New Right" and pro-Japanese.In a news conference held at the Seoul Regional Office of Patriots and Veterans Affairs on Monday, Kim said such groups are holding a mob trial targeting him, very much like being on a witch hunt by manipulating the media.Kim said he isn't "New Right," a term he said refers to disparaging independence fighters and supporting Japan’s colonial rule of Korea.He said he has no intent to resign.