Korea Biz Badminton Federation Considers Easing Contract Mgt. Regulations for New Players

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Business Badminton Federation(KBBF) is said to be considering easing limitations on new badminton players’ contracts and salaries.According to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency on Monday, the federation recently began revising its contract management regulations for players.The move comes after Olympic gold medalist An Se-young said in an interview that she hopes that such regulations are eased as she believes a badminton player can get sufficient financial rewards without having to make ads.Current regulations specify that a badminton player who is a college graduate can get a five-year contract worth no more than 150 million won, or around 109-thousand U.S. dollars.A player who is a high school graduate gets a seven-year contract worth no more than 100 million won, or roughly 73-thousand U.S. dollars.The cap of the first year salary for college graduate players is 60 million won and for high school graduate players 50 million won. Such salaries cannot be marked up by more than seven percent until the players enter the fourth year on their contract.The federation is mulling reducing the contract period and raising the value of contracts and caps on salaries.Shortly after winning South Korea’s first gold in the women’s singles badminton final in 28 years earlier on August 5, An had expressed disappointment in the association's poor handling of her injury sustained in the 19th Asian Games last year.