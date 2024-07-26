S. Korea Reports First Case of Lumpy Skin Disease This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported its first case this year of lumpy skin disease(LSD), a viral disease that affects cattle.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Monday said the case was confirmed at a livestock farm in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, that has some 80 cows.This is the country’s first LSD case in nine months.According to ministry officials, an initial response team was sent to the farm to prevent the spread of the disease, cordoning off the affected farm and conducting an epidemiological survey.The ministry also raised the crisis alert for the disease to “serious” for Anseong and ten nearby cities and counties, issuing a 48-hour standstill order effective until 8 p.m. Wednesday for workers at livestock facilities and related vehicles.LSD, a highly transmissible viral disease, is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes, and causes fever and skin nodules. It has a fatality rate of below ten percent, but can lead to loss of appetite and reduced milk production in cattle. It does not affect humans.