CIO Secures Yoon's Personal Cell Phone Records

Photo : YONHAP News

The state anti-corruption investigation office probing the military’s controversial handling of an investigation into the death of a Marine has reportedly secured the communication records of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s personal cell phone.According to legal circles on Tuesday, a probe team at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) recently obtained a court warrant to secure call log history from Yoon’s personal cell phone around the time of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun's death in July of last year.It marks the first time the CIO obtained Yoon’s phone records since it launched an investigation into the case in August last year. The CIO has also been probing suspicions that the presidential office and the defense ministry meddled in the military's official investigation.Earlier, communications records of former defense minister Lee Jong-sup submitted to a military trial showed that Yoon called Lee on his cell phone three times on August 12 last year, the day the Marine Corps investigation team gave police its initial findings of a probe into the death of the Marine.With Yoon’s phone records secured, the CIO is expected to check whether the president contacted other military officials around the time of the Marine's death.