Gov’t Approves Beneficiaries of Special Pardons, Passes Motions Requesting Parliament to Reconsider Two Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has approved a list of people to be granted special presidential pardons on the occasion of Liberation Day.The government approved the list on Tuesday in a Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.The list, which was drawn up by a justice ministry panel last week, includes former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo and former senior presidential secretary for political affairs Cho Yoon-sun.The Cabinet also recommended that President Yoon Suk Yeol veto a pro-labor bill, better known as the “yellow envelope” bill, and another piece of legislation on providing cash handouts to the public.The yellow envelope bill is aimed at limiting companies from making claims for damages against legitimate labor union disputes, while the other bill calls on the government to provide cash handouts of between 250-thousand won and 350-thousand won to the entire population to help improve people's livelihoods.President Yoon can exercise his veto power against the bills by next Tuesday, which will then require two-thirds parliamentary support to override the veto.